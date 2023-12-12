Martin provided 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 116-114 victory over the Hornets.

Martin was one of four players to score at least 18 points for the Heat on Monday, with the outing marking his seventh consecutive game with at least 14 points. Across his past three games as a starter, Martin has averaged 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.7 minutes per contest. He provides critical two-way athleticism at the forward positions for Miami, especially with Bam Adebayo (hip) out indefinitely.