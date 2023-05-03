Martin finished Tuesday's 111-105 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes.

Martin got the starting nod in place of the injured Jimmy Butler (ankle), finishing with a team-high scoring total and a team-high-tying rebound mark while ending two boards short of a double-double. Martin surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time of the postseason, having tallied at least 10 points and eight rebounds in three of seven playoff contests.