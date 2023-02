Martin chipped in 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Martin connected on a team-leading four threes while finishing two points shy of the 20-point mark en route to a double-double outing. Martin set a season-high rebound mark in Tuesday's win, securing his first double-double of the season.