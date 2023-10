Martin (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin dealt with a knee injury ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons but was available with a minutes limit. He'll likely be able to suit up again Friday, but it's unclear whether his playing time will be restricted. The 28-year-old tallied two points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's win.