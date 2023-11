Martin (knee) is listed as available for Thursday's matchup against the Nets.

Martin hasn't played since the regular-season opener due to knee tendinitis. His return would be a huge boost and help fill the void left by Tyler Herro's ongoing absence. Across 71 appearances (49 starts) last year, Martin averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.