Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin was ruled available for Sunday's Game 4 after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but the backup wing didn't garner any playing time. Martin has seen his playing time dip in each game of the second-round series, so even if he's available, he likely won't have a hefty workload in Game 5.