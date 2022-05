Martin (ankle) is listed questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin is not actually injured, but he's one of several healthy players listed questionable nonetheless. Martin saw 11 minutes of action off the bench in Miami's Game 5 blowout win on Tuesday, and he finished with two points, two assists and two steals. The Nevada product was a DNP-CD in Game 4.