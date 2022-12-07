Martin chipped in three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 loss to Detroit.

Martin posted 16 points during Monday's loss to the Grizzlies but failed to contribute in other categories. He lacked production in secondary categories once again Tuesday, but he was also held to a season-low three points while shooting just 14.3 percent from the floor. Over his last four appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.