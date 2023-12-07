Martin will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite dealing with a bruised shoulder, Martin was upgraded to available mid-day Wednesday and will be forced into the starting lineup for the first time this season with Haywood Highsmith (back) and Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined. Over his last four games, Martin is averaging 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29.2 minutes.