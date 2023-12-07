Martin will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Despite dealing with a bruised shoulder, Martin was upgraded to available mid-day Wednesday and will be forced into the starting lineup for the first time this season with Haywood Highsmith (back) and Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined. Over his last four games, Martin is averaging 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29.2 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Will play through shoulder bruise•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Plays 12 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Listed as available for Thursday•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Still sidelined Tuesday•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Remains out Sunday•