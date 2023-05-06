Martin isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Knicks.
Jimmy Butler will replace Martin in the starting five Saturday after missing Game 2 with an ankle injury. Martin is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes across his six appearances coming off the bench this postseason.
More News
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Good to go Saturday•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Leading scorer in starting lineup•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Posts double-double in win•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Logs 27 minutes Friday•