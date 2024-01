Martin will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kyle Lowry has been struggling for Miami and will move to the second unit. Martin will likely share the ball-handling responsibilities with Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, but this move could be great for his fantasy appeal if it sticks. In his last four appearances, Martin averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals.