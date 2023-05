Martin will move into the starting lineup for Game 2 versus the Knicks on Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler is sitting out Game 2 with an ankle injury, leaving a huge role in the rotation in terms of minutes and usage. Martin made 49 starts during the regular season and averaged 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals, and he has a big chance to improve on those numbers Tuesday night.