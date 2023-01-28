Martin logged 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Magic.

Martin was able to play through his quad injury, posting what was his best fantasy line in quite a while. After a period in which he was a viable 12-team commodity, Martin has slowed over the past month, sitting outside the top 175 during that time. His role is likely to stick moving forward, although the improved play of Victor Oladipo does put a cap on his overall appeal. Outside of being a steals streamer, Martin is best left for those in slightly deeper formats.