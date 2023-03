Martin (knee) is probable for Monday's matchup against Utah.

Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable and will likely play through his left knee soreness after sitting out Saturday's loss to Orlando. The addition of Kevin Love has shifted Martin to a reserve role, but he's still playing major minutes off the bench, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.0 minutes over his last nine appearances.