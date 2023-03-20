Martin finished Sunday's 112-100 win over Detroit with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.

Martin reached the 30-minute mark for the third game in a row and is clearly being prioritized over Kevin Love, who hasn't played more than 23 minutes at any point during that stretch despite starting each time. Though he doesn't offer standout production in any one area, Martin typically chips in a little bit across the board without being a notable liability in any category. Since moving to the bench in late February, Martin is shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line while averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.8 minutes.