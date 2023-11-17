Martin accumulated six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 12 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 win over the Nets.

Martin missed 10 straight games due to knee tendinitis but returned to action Thursday, marking his first appearance since the regular-season opener. He was limited to just 12 minutes and was behind Jaime Jaquez, Josh Richardson and Kevin Love in the rotation. Last season, Martin averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes across 71 appearances (49 starts), but it's unclear if he'll be able to see that much playing time consistently in 2023-24.