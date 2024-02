Martin finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-110 victory over the Kings.

Miami was very shorthanded Monday, as Jimmy Butler was one of a few suspended players. Tyler Herro (knee) and Terry Rozier (knee) were also held out, so Martin saw a ton of usage on the offensive end and didn't disappoint. As a utility player for the Heat, Martin offers a nice floor in fantasy basketball for his versatility.