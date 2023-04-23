Martin supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Martin has scored at least 10 points in each of the first three games of the opening-round series and tied his season high with 11 rebounds in Game 3 en route to his second double-double of the campaign. The undrafted product out of Nevada isn't a starter, but he's averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per game to start postseason action.