Martin (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice but still considers himself day-to-day, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin has missed the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. While the 27-year-old forward said he is feeling better, he does not yet have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Pacers. If Martin doesn't suit up versus Indiana, his next opportunity to play is Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.