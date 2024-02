Martin is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with a right quadriceps contusion.

This is a new injury for Martin, but it's not expected to force him to the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Martin moved into the starting lineup Tuesday against the Magic and produced 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes.