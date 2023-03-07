Martin delivered 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 130-128 win over the Hawks.

Though he didn't receive a reappointment to the starting five with Kevin Love (ribs) sitting out, Martin still absorbed some of Love's vacated playing time and came through with an excellent all-around fantasy line. Martin won't be able to nail two-thirds of his field-goal attempts on any sort of regular basis, and the high free-throw count was a bit of an anomaly as well, but he still looks as though he can be a serviceable back-end roster option in 12- or 14-team category leagues while he looks increasingly comfortable in a sixth-man role. Even if Love is back in action Wednesday against the Cavaliers, he hadn't been playing well prior to suffering his injury and could end up becoming less of a priority than Martin, who has eclipsed 25 minutes in all but one of his seven appearances since moving to the bench.