Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Martin (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin has been sidelined for both of Miami's last two preseason contests with right knee tendinitis, but he looks as though he'll be ready to for the Heat's penultimate exhibition contest Monday against the Rockets. The 27-year-old is pushing for a spot in the Heat's wing rotation to begin the season.