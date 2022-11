Martin closed with 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 win over the Hawks.

Martin looked sharp from the field and narrowly missed securing his first double-double of the season. He's now recorded a steal in each of his last four contests and has swatted away a shot in three of his last four. Martin's scoring impact is also worth noting, finishing with 20 or more points in three straight matchups.