Martin (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Suns.

Martin continues to be bothered by a sore left Achilles, but he's suited up for seven straight contests and has played 20-plus minutes in six of those games. Over his last four appearances, the backup win has averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.8 minutes, but if available, his production will likely dip with Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo back in the mix.