Martin is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 versus New York, but he told reporters Friday that he'll play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin crashed into the bench late in Game 2 and is dealing with a back issue, but it's not expected to keep him out of a critical Game 3. With Jimmy Butler (ankle) sidelined, the versatile forward drew the start during Tuesday's 111-105 loss and finished with 22 points and eight rebounds -- both team highs. Butler is expected to return Saturday, but even if he operates off the bench, Martin should still garner a major role as the series shifts to Miami.