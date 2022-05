Martin (ankle) is questionable for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old was unable to practice Friday after playing through the ankle injury Game 5 against the Hawks, and he's officially questionable for the opener versus the Sixers. Martin appears likely to play, and his status should be updated again closer to Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.