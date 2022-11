Martin (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat's extensive injury reports lately have thrust Martin into an expanded role. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 39.3 minutes. The Heat have five other players listed as questionable Sunday, so the relatively high usage may continue.