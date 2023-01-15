Martin (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Atlanta.

Martin has missed the Heat's previous four games with the left quad strain, but he appeared close to playing in Saturday's 111-95 win over the Bucks before being ultimately ruled out ahead of the contest. With two more days to rest up from the quad injury, Martin should have a better chance at suiting up in Atlanta, though he may not see an extensive role even if he's plugged back into his usual spot in the starting five. In three of his last five appearances before missing time with the quad issue, Martin played fewer than 22 minutes.