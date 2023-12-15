Martin notched 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Bulls.

Martin saw his seven-game streak with double-digit points get snapped against Charlotte in his previous contest, but he got right back on track with a 17-point effort Thursday. The forward complemented the scoring with a team-high 11 boards to finish with his second double-double of the campaign. Martin is in the midst of his best NBA season to date, averaging career highs of 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 triples per contest.