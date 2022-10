Martin (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans.

Martin hasn't played since the preseason opener due to a knee issue, but it appears he's back to full health as he joins the starting unit for Wednesday's preseason finale. Martin averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a key reserve last season, and he could take on a bigger role in 2022-23 due to the departure of P.J. Tucker.