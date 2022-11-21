Martin notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-87 loss to the Cavaliers.

Martin scored a season-high 17 points and did his usual work on the glass and in the assist column. He continues to see an increased role while Jimmy Butler recovers from a knee injury, and an injury to Duncan Robinson (ankle) during Sunday's matchup could keep the opportunities coming.