Martin signed a three-year, $20.5 million contract with the Heat on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin took a step forward during his first season with the Heat, as he averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game over 60 appearances, all the highest marks of his career. The 26-year-old had inconsistent production down the stretch but will have a chance to carve out a role in Miami over the next few seasons now that he's signed a three-year deal.