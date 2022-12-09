Martin accumulated 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 win over the Clippers.

Martin was coming off an ugly performance Tuesday against the Pistons (three points, three rebounds and one assist), but he looked much better shooting the ball in this one. He tallied 12 of his 17 points from beyond the arc and contributed more than usual on the glass. Martin is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 25 contests so far this year.