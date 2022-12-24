Martin closed Friday's 111-108 loss to the Pacers with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

Martin played just 19 minutes in his first game back and didn't take the floor over the final 17 minutes of action. There is no indication of any concern with Martin following the contest, so he figures to see additional run in the coming games. While the fourth-year forward could not contribute much on the offensive end Friday, he did prove to be a menace again on defense, compiling three blocks-plus-steals. Martin's defensive game keeps him on the fantasy radar, but he needs to provide some offensive output to remain viable.