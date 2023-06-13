Martin chipped in 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Martin was an offensive revelation during Miami's postseason run, posting 12.7 points on 52/42/82 shooting splits across 23 appearances. The undrafted forward out of Nevada signed a two-year deal with a player option for 2024-25 last offseason, so he figures to be a core piece of the Heat's rotation for at least one more campaign.