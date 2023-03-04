Martin supplied 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 122-120 loss to the Knicks.
Martin was held to single digit points in his previous three games, so it will be interesting to see if he can build some momentum after Friday's strong showing. Despite the arrival of Kevin Love, Martin's workload has remained steady with minutes in the mid-20s most nights.
More News
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Cleared for action Friday•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Late addition to injury report•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Moves to bench•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Unflattering effort in loss•
-
Heat's Caleb Martin: Leads from deep in double-double•