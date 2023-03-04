Martin supplied 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 122-120 loss to the Knicks.

Martin was held to single digit points in his previous three games, so it will be interesting to see if he can build some momentum after Friday's strong showing. Despite the arrival of Kevin Love, Martin's workload has remained steady with minutes in the mid-20s most nights.