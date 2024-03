Martin posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 win over the Pistons.

Martin has been solid for the Heat off the bench since being replaced by Nikola Jovic in the starting lineup. Martin has scored in double digits in his last three games and is shooting 9-for-15 from three over that span. His role may shrink, however, once Tyler Herro (knee) returns to action.