Martin posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over Atlanta.

Martin has been relegated to a reserve role since the arrival of Kevin Love, but the former has still been somewhat productive off the bench. He's scored in double figures in back-to-back games and is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 26.3 minutes since moving to the bench (six games).