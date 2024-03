Martin racked up 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 win over Detroit.

Martin tied with Terry Rozier for second-most points scored on the Heat behind Bam Adebayo. Martin's six assists were most on the team and also a team-high in Friday's win. He's averaging 13.0 points on 47.8 percent shooting (including 47.1 percent from three on 4.9 3PA/G), 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 29.0 minutes per game in March.