Martin recorded 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Nets.

Martin logged a season-high 31 minutes in the loss, dropping 22 points, also a season-high. The Heat were without a number of key pieces Saturday, affording additional playing time to Martin, amongst others. While he should not be looked at as a must-roster player, if Haywood Highsmith (back) is forced to miss time, Martin might be worth taking a flier on given what we know he can do.