Martin chipped in 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Martin continues to provide spark off the bench, and his totals against the Celtics have been excellent. Over three games against Boston, Martin has averaged 19.3 pointes, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He's also converted an eye-popping 63.2 percent of his shots during the series.