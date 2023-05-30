Martin totaled 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Monday's 103-84 victory over Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Martin finished with a team-high-tying rebound total while finishing as one of two Heat players with 25 or more points in Monday's Game 7 victory. Martin, who didn't have a 25-point performance during the regular season, surpassed that mark twice in the Eastern Conference Finals and has recorded two straight double-doubles for Miami.