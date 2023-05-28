Martin is in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Celtics on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin gets the nod over Kevin Love in the power forward role, and this will be his first start since May 2, when he registered 22 points and eight rebounds in a loss against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Martin is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 16 contests since the start of the first-round series against the Bucks.