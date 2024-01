Martin amassed 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

Martin averaged 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds across nine starts prior to a two-week absence due to an ankle sprain, and he is still regaining rhythm in 10 games since returning. Monday's performance puts him on the right track, however, and he is a candidate to return to similar production down the stretch.