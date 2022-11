Martin amassed 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-107 win over the Wizards.

Martin put forth an efficient and productive scoring night with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Max Strus (shoulder) out. Martin is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 games this season with a strong 47.4/39.7/76.9 percent shooting slash.