Martin (back) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 in New York.

Martin suffered a back contusion in Game 2 after crashing into the bench but hasn't been forced to miss any action yet. He posted 10 points, five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Game 4 and will likely garner a similar role if he's cleared for Game 5. However, Martin's official availability presumably won't be determined until closer to Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tip-of.