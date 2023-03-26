Martin (knee) had four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 loss to Brooklyn.

Martin continues to play through knee soreness, but he's struggled with his shot of late, scoring five or fewer points in three of his last four appearances. However, he salvaged his production Saturday by grabbing his most rebounds since mid-February and recorded at least one tally in each defensive category for the fourth time across 12 March appearances.