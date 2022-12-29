Martin closed Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Lakers with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Martin was able to play through his ankle injury once again during Wednesday's matchup, and he was efficient from the floor to score in double figures for the first time since Dec. 15. His playing time has increased over his three appearances since returning to the court, and he's averaged 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game during that time.