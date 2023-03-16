Martin finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes in Wednesday's 138-119 win over the Grizzlies.

After missing a game last Saturday against the Magic due to knee soreness, Martin has returned to action and hit double figures in the scoring column while recording exactly two steals in the Heat's first two games of the week. Though Martin looks as though he'll continue to come off the bench, he's consistently getting more minutes than Kevin Love while outproducing the five-time All-Star. Even so, Martin likely won't warrant much attention outside of 14-team leagues or deeper unless the Heat are down one of their top three players -- Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro -- at some point.