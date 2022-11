Martin ended with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

Martin saw just 19 minutes in the win as the Heat rode with the likes of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. This was merely an off night for Martin who has thus far been able to put up backend 12-team value. While his upside is far from exciting, he remains a player to consider if you are averse to high-volume contributions.